Michigan woman found dead in cold after being reported missing

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old woman who reportedly had dementia was found dead after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home in frigid temperatures.

Police in Macomb County’s Shelby Township say the woman’s husband told them they went to sleep Wednesday night at their home and she was gone when he awoke Thursday morning. She was found dead along the Macomb Orchard Trail wearing a bathrobe and slippers.

Cause of death is under investigation.

Recent cold weather is suspected as being a factor in several other Michigan deaths in recent days.

Among them, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says cause of death was pending for 54-year-old Dwayne Johnson, who was found dead Monday outside Detroit’s Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Police say he may have succumbed to the cold.