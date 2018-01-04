One person suffers serious injuries in Holland Township crash

Posted 11:33 PM, January 4, 2018, by

File photo

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one driver suffered serious injuries, and another driver sustained minor injuries, in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 o’clock, on Riley Street between 104th and 107th avenues. The Sheriff’s Office says Savuth Ok, age 62, lost control of his vehicle “due to slippery road conditions.” It crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Danckaert.

Police say debris from that crash then struck another westbound vehicle. The person in the car struck by debris was not injured.

But police say Savuth Ok was seriously injured, and initially taken to Holland Community Hospital by ambulance, before being transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

A sheriff’s sergeant says Danckaert was reported in fair condition at Zeeland Community Hospital.

The investigation continues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s