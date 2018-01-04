× One person suffers serious injuries in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one driver suffered serious injuries, and another driver sustained minor injuries, in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 o’clock, on Riley Street between 104th and 107th avenues. The Sheriff’s Office says Savuth Ok, age 62, lost control of his vehicle “due to slippery road conditions.” It crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Danckaert.

Police say debris from that crash then struck another westbound vehicle. The person in the car struck by debris was not injured.

But police say Savuth Ok was seriously injured, and initially taken to Holland Community Hospital by ambulance, before being transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

A sheriff’s sergeant says Danckaert was reported in fair condition at Zeeland Community Hospital.

The investigation continues.