State high court won’t hear Mateen Cleaves sex assault case

Posted 1:13 PM, January 4, 2018, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to review a judge’s decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

The state’s high court on Wednesday joined three Michigan Court of Appeals judges, who in August denied Cleaves’ request. Earlier, Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reinstated the case against Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case is expected to return to county court for trial.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

Defense attorney Frank Manley says he remains “confident” Cleaves will be “vindicated.”

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s