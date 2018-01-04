Stick to that resolution with fitness apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for motivation to exercise every day? There`s an app that will give you the motivation to get fit and pay it forward at the same time called Charity Miles. Every time you run, walk or bike with the app open, corporations sponsoring the app will donate a few cents for every mile you complete. You`ll earn 10 cents for every mile you bike and 25 cents for every mile walked or ran. You can browse the list of charities, choose one to support and start racking up those miles. Plus, with thousands of people using the app, those pennies can add up and make a difference.

If you`re a loyal viewer of FOX 17 Morning Mix, you know that Dr. Bitner says yoga is one of the best ways to stay fit and healthy. Now you can practice yoga anywhere, anytime with Pocket Yoga. The app has a database with pictures, descriptions and benefits for more than 200 poses. Whether you`re an avid yogi or are trying it out for the first time, this app has something for all ages and skill levels. Just select your poses, then the app will talk your through it, just like an instructor in a traditional yoga class. Plus, you can track your progress with an ongoing log of all your yoga sessions.

Maybe you`re just too busy to go to the gym for an hour or have a 30 minute yoga session. The Johnson and Johnson 7 minute workout app will give you your daily dose of exercise in a snap! All you need is a chair and seven minutes or 15 if you want to include a warm-up and cool down. The app will walk you through a medium-intensity workout that includes basic exercises like jumping jacks, push ups, crunches, and more. If the workout is too easy or too intense, users can adjust the intensity level to create a quick workout that will help you stay fit this year.

Exercise is only half the battle in weight loss and physical fitness; you`ve got to eat healthy too! My Fitness Pal is the perfect app to help with diet, weight loss and weight maintenance. My Fitness Pal has the largest database of foods, drinks, and workout routines and it`s easy to manage too! Log your meals in the app and it will tell you how many calories you consume. This is great to know so you don`t go over your calorie budget and know what nutrients you`re putting into your body. You can also log in your exercise and it will give you an approximation of how many calories you`ve burned. For even more motivation, it will keep track of your progress on a chart so you can see how far you`ve come in your weight loss journey.