Store manager charged with embezzling from Oceana Co. gas station

SHELBY, Mich. – A gas station manager in Oceana County has been charged with allegedly embezzling cash, lottery tickets and food.

The Oceana County Sheriff says that Angela Smith, 45, was arraigned on a charge of Embezzlement of $20,000 or more, which is a 15-year felony. Her bond was set at $5,000.

The owner of the Shelby Marathon Station at 4252 West Shelby Road contacted deputies Tuesday about the possible embezzlement. The owner and his wife told deputies that they believe they’ve lost over $35,000.