Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff near Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Mich. - A man is in custody after a several hour-long standoff Wednesday in Van Buren County.

The incident began just before 8:00 a.m. when the suspect allegedly threatened a worker at a mechanic shop with an assault rifle. When deputies responded, the chased the suspect a short distance to his home.

The suspect barricaded himself inside for several hours before being arrested by SWAT teams. Deputies say that after talking with his family, they believe he may have some mental issues and they hope to get him the help he needs.

The sheriff says that there was an outstanding warrant for the man's arrest. He says they took several weapons from the home.