Walker investigators looking into cause of fatal apartment fire

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says a 67-year-old man died in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall is assisting with the investigation, according to a Walker Police news release.

Police say crews were called to 922 – 4 Mile Road NW at 2:50 p.m.

According to investigators, Alpine Township firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment. Once they got inside, they found the man dead in the living room.

Police say the man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. And an autopsy is pending to determine cause of death.

If you have more information about the fire, Walker Police ask you to call them at (616)-791-6788. Or phone Silent Observer: (616)-774-2345.