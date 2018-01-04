What could go wrong when Morning Mix hosts try snowshoeing for first time?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What could possibly go wrong when FOX 17 Morning Mix hosts Leigh Ann Towne and Todd Chance try out snowshoes for the first time? They were up for the task when Ashley and Joy from the Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Gateway stopped by. Well, let's just say there was one collision while both trying to do the Moon Walk.

All of the snow on the ground makes Holland's Outdoor Discovery Center,located at 4215 56t St., a magnificent place to enjoy winter. But, open 365 days a year during daylight hours means you can enjoy every season. For absolutely free you can enjoy the trails and outdoor nature areas.

Along with snowshoes, other great things to enjoy include birds of prey, bird watching, summer camps and more. To see everything it has to offer and plan your next trip, visit their website.

Also, if you don't have snowshoes, rental fees are $5/pair for ages 14 and up. Those ages 13 and under are free.