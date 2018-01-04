× Woman injured in armed robbery, police searching for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman suffered minor injuries after a male suspect approached her in the 1300 Block of South Westnedge, held an object to her head and demanded her property.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told police that she was exiting her vehicle when the man approached her and told her he had a gun. The suspect then stuck the object, which the victim believed to be a gun, to her head.

The suspect suspect fled the scene on foot with some of the victim’s property.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, clean-shaved, around 6-foot tall and was last seen wearing a puffy coat with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.