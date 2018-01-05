Dancing With the Local Stars returns for a 10 year reunion in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past 10 years, people in the West Michigan community, regardless of their dancing abilities, have stepped up to raise thousands of dollars in the Dancing With the Local Stars competition in Muskegon.

In total, their charitable efforts have raised more than $755,000 for food pantries and food programs in Muskegon County and surrounding areas. Many of the past contestants are now taking the stage once again for a night of fun you don't want to miss.

On Feb. 16-17 along with Feb. 22-24, these dancers will form 9 different dance teams to put on identical performances. It's all happening at the Muskegon Harbor Holiday Inn downtown.

Tickets are $30 each for the Feb. 24 matinée or $40 each for all other evening performances. If you cannot attend and would like to give a donation, they will be kindly accepted by logging onto www.paypal.m/WDCCM and www.gofundme.com/muskegondwtls.