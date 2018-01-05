Frozen pipes forcing plumbers to work around the clock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - Bitter temperatures are forcing plumbers to work overtime fixing frozen pipes, and they're also giving tips to homeowners before it's too late.

Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Cleanup in Wyoming told FOX 17 their call volume has more than doubled due to plunging temperatures.

“We get roughly 50 to 100 calls every day for frozen pipes,” said Nate Wooten, a Combination Tech. at Roto-Rooter. “These calls are in addition to our normal workload.”

During a ride-along Friday, Wooten showed FOX 17 the tedious process of de-icing a frozen pipe at a home in Ada, saying frozen pipes are difficult to fix, even for the experts.

In order to avoid a plumbing bill this new year, Wooten and his team are giving some helpful tips:

1.) Circulate warm air to bathrooms and laundry rooms by keeping doors open.

2.) Run a trickle of water from problem pipes until the cold weather breaks.

3.) Anyone using propane tanks to warm the home, remember to fill those tanks before leaving the home for an extended period of time.

4.) Install a register cover and keep the heat on.

5.) DO NOT Ignore the problem.

6.) DO NOT use a blow torch to unthaw pipes.

