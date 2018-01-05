× Getaway driver in gun thefts sentenced to jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A teen accused of being the getaway driver in a series of gun thefts has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Desiree Taggart will also serve three years of probation with an evening curfew after her jail sentence is completed. She is also required to complete 300 hours of community service and will have to pay back almost $21,000 in restitution with her co-defendants.

Taggart pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory after the fact of a felony. She had admitted to being the driver after break-ins in September at Rylee’s Ace Hardware, Bachelder Master Gunmakers, Barracks 616 and Cabela’s. The prosecutor’s office says they determined that Taggart never left the vehicle and did not handle any of the stolen guns.

Two counts of Breaking and Entering were dropped.

Several other teens were arrested and charged in the break-ins and dozens of guns were stolen. Several have been recovered.