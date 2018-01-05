Godwin Heights Moves To 5-1

Posted 11:55 PM, January 5, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In the OK Silver, Calvin Christian traveled to Godwin Heights on Friday.

The Squires entered the game at 4-0, before the Fighting Wolverines handed them their first loss of the year as Godwin Heights went on to win 74-62.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s