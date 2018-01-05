The Squires entered the game at 4-0, before the Fighting Wolverines handed them their first loss of the year as Godwin Heights went on to win 74-62.
Godwin Heights Moves To 5-1
-
Godwin Heights beats GR Catholic 76-58
-
Forest Hills Central upsets Godwin Heights in overtime
-
Godwin Heights Wins Another High-Scoring Matchup
-
Godwin Heights beats West Ottawa 78-67
-
Ferris State Men’s Basketball Headed to Grand Rapids
-
-
Norman and Hastings lead Godwin Heights past Covenant Christian
-
Godwin Heights duo signs with division 1 colleges for basketball
-
Local high school QB star verbally commits to Davenport
-
Covenant Christian bounces back with win over Forest Hills Northern
-
Belding 42, Godwin Heights 35
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 10
-
Game of the Week: Kelloggsville 49, Godwin Heights 7
-
George leads Forest Hills Central past Spring Lake