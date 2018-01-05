Grand Haven ski hill having record-breaking season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Frigid temperatures in West Michigan aren't keeping everyone indoors. The staff at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Hill in Grand Haven says they're having a record-breaking season.

There have been about 3,500 visitors so far this season, and that's a lot for a this tiny ski hill located just a few hundred yards from the edge of Lake Michigan.

"We're probably the only place in this town right now that's excited about all this snow," said Mulligan's Hollow manager Benji Stone.

Mulligan's Hollow has been attracting visitors from all over the Midwest.

"I feel like we're local here," said Joshua Kirsh of Indianapolis. " Everybody kind of seems to know everybody, it's jut a really good vibe."

Mulligan's Hollow is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information on their website.