Iris is ready for her forever home!

Three year-old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix, Iris, is up for adoption at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She is good with other dogs and loves people. Iris was very eager to meet all of the wonderful staff at FOX 17. Right now and until Jan. 10,all dogs 5 months and older are only $99. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchip, flea/heartworm prevention, as well as updated vaccines.

A really fun paint party fundraiser is happening at Uccello's on East Beltline. Join up to take part in Brushes with Benefits on Tuesday, Jan. 23. at 7p.m. Click here to find out all of the details.