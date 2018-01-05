Kent City Keeps Perfect Record

Posted 11:40 PM, January 5, 2018, by

KENT CITY, Mich. -- The Kent City boys basketball team extended their record to 7-0 with a 49-32 win over Lakeview on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s