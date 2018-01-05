Kid Rock sends $25k donation to West Michigan food bank

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – One of Michigan’s loudest rockers is making a donation to the Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank.

Kid Rock tweeted Thursday that the Kid Rock Foundation is sending $25,000 to the Comstock Park-based food bank and to a food bank in Nashville, Tennessee to start out 2018.

I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each – the checks will go out today). pic.twitter.com/lbPiBQIQ2e — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018

Sean Little of Feeding America West Michigan tells FOX 17 that they learned of the donation Thursday night from the tweet.

Feeding America says the donation will feed 100,000 meals to people who rely on food banks in Michigan.

“Kid Rock’s gift comes at a critical time for our community,” said Ken Estelle, President & CEO of Feeding America West Michigan in a statement on the website. “As the holiday season winds down and we begin a new year, it is important to remember that hunger is a year-round struggle. This donation will have an enormous impact on the number of people we are able to serve in 2018.”

It isn’t quite known what prompted the donation, but Kid Rock went on to tweet encouragement to others to give and help those who are struggling.