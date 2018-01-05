Friday Evening Event Cancellations

Morning Buzz for Friday, Jan. 5

Posted 11:28 AM, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17AM, January 5, 2018

From a pretty incredible discovery here in West Michigan that could help cure Parkinson's Disease to some of the weirdest items seized by the Transportation Security Administration, here are five things we thing you'd like to know in your Morning Buzz.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s