Police ID man killed in Walker apartment fire

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police have identified a man who died Thursday afternoon in an apartment fire.

The fire was reported at about 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of 4 Mile Road NW.

Emergency responders found Charles William Galaszewski dead in the living room of the apartment.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to a release from police.

Police say they are still attempting to contact Galaszewski’s family to notify them about the incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 616-791-6832