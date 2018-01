Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We tied a record low in Grand Rapids of -9 this morning as arctic air remains in West Michigan and the eastern half of the United States.

We've been below freezing for 12 straight days so far....and that looks like it will continue into early next week.

Temperatures are headed for the 30s and 40s next week during a brief warming trend as we're actually going to be above average for a few days!