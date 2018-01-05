Friday Evening Event Cancellations

Virginia woman arrested following her reaction to parking ticket

Posted 2:58 PM, January 5, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman was arrested and charged following her “reaction” to a parking ticket, Henrico Police told WTVR.

An officer wrote the parking ticket on Thursday after spotting a vehicle illegally parked on Old Main Street in Rocketts Landing, a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

That’s when Danielle Alesia Easley approached the vehicle, according to police.

“Easley arrived and indicated she was associated with the vehicle. Easley removed the parking citation, balled it up and threw it on the ground,” the Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Easley continued to be disorderly and struck the officer with the vehicle’s door. Easley then resisted the officer’s attempt to take her into custody.”

The 29-year-old woman was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and littering, according to police.

“The officer was not injured,” the police spokesperson added.

Easley is due in Henrico Court at the end of the month.

