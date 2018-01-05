× West Michigan to get additional federal prosecutor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is appointing 40 additional Assistant U.S. Attorneys nationwide to focus on violent crimes and the Western District of Michigan will be receiving one of them.

The appointee to West Michigan will be the only one of the 40 added to the state. The 40 new federal prosecutors are being placed in 27 selected locations around the country.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge, who is serving this district, says that the position is expected to be filled in the next few months.

“The additional resource will be a significant force multiplier in our efforts targeting violent crime,” Birge said in a press release.

Sessions says he has asked Congress for additional funding for Project Safe Neighborhoods to reduce violent crime.