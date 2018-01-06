× 2 found dead, 1 critical along I-96

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead and another critically injured in a car along I-96.

Deputies say they were called for to assist a motorist around 9:39 p.m. late Saturday night just east of the Nash Highway exit.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead and another critically injured.

That victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No word on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The incident closed a stretch of I-96 is closed down near Lowell between the 52 mile and 64 mile markers.