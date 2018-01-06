× Battalion chief: Man trying to unthaw pipes in Battle Creek sparks house fire

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Battle Creek Fire Department says a small house fire late Saturday afternoon was sparked by a man trying to unthaw frozen pipes with a heating device.

Battalion Chief Martin Erskine tells FOX 17 it broke out just after 5 o’clock at 25 S. 22nd Street. That’s south of Territorial Drive, and west of 20th Street.

It’s a small, single-family house.

Erskine says the man was trying to unthaw the pipes outside the home. A woman who was inside got out quickly, but a cat and a dog were trapped inside. He tell us firefighters rescued the pets, and no one was hurt.

He says damages were not extensive.