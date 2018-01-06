Cornerstone Tops Rochester 96-86

Posted 11:14 PM, January 6, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Cornerstone men's basketball hosted NAIA opponent Rochester on Saturday, where they won 96-86.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s