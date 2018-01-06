Detroit Catholic Central Hockey Tops Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The top-ranked high school hockey team in the state, Detroit Catholic Central, traveled to Grandville on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs.

A special game between the two over the last few years, but the Shamrocks took an early 7-0 lead and the Bulldogs wouldn't be able to come back as they lost 7-2.

