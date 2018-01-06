A special game between the two over the last few years, but the Shamrocks took an early 7-0 lead and the Bulldogs wouldn't be able to come back as they lost 7-2.
Detroit Catholic Central Hockey Tops Grandville
-
Big senior class leads Grandville hockey to fast start
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Bulldogs defeat Rangers, improve to 2-0
-
GR Catholic Central vs. Edwardsburg Preview
-
Yoga has become a tradition for the Grandville hockey team
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 14
-
High school football state semi-finals schedule set
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Bakita and Book Week 12
-
State Football Final Games Schedule
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 13
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
Bakita and Book Week 8