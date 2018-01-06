Get in shape with Fit4Mom West GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to kick off the new year right and get in shape, but you don't have time being a mom on the go, there's a fitness group to help you right in Grand Rapids.

Fit4Mom West Grand Rapids is part of FIT4MOM®, the country's largest fitness program for moms offering pre and post-natal fitness classes for every stage of motherhood.​

They offer many different programs including the Stroller Stride Programs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9:30 a.m.

They also have OurVillage, which organizes free weekly playdates, monthly moms night out, and quarterly community outreach.

Pre/Postnatal certified instructors are always on hand to help meet you wherever you are in your fitness journey.

Being part of Fit4Mom also has many perks, including discounts on Preferred Providers.

If you would like more information or class schedules, you can visit their website.