GR Drive Fall Short Against Canton Charge

Posted 11:43 PM, January 6, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Drive fell just short against the Canton Charge on Saturday as they fell 102-98 despite having eight guys in double figures.

