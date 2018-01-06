× Local chef to be featured on Food Network show

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A West Michigan chef is going national for her amazing cooking skills.

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono has been selected to be featured on the Food Network’s show “Guys Grocery Games” .

Each episode features four talented chefs who are challenged to make a meal with only five items or less or on a $10 budget.

“It’s official! I’m going to be on Triple G! Look out Guy!” Chef Jenna announcing the news on her Facebook page Friday, getting thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

If you didn’t know, Chef Jenna is the owner of a beloved restaurant Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park.

She says the audition process all started about two months ago, when one of the show’s casting directors called the restaurant and asked for her. She tells us she thought it was her husband playing a prank of her but that was not the case.

Chef Jenna says she took the phone, began casting interviews, and had to answer food-related questions.

Now, she has a round-trip ticket to Santa, Rosa California to film for the show on February 1.

Chef Jenna says after the filming, the show could take up to six months to edit which means it may be up to a year before it airs.