Local non-profit raffles off Super Bowl tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In efforts to expand their space, a local non-profit has been doing a lot of fundraising and their latest way was raffling off Super Bowl tickets.

Beautiful You by Profile drew the winning raffle ticket yesterday for two tickets to the Super Bowl coming up in February.

The winner was Tony Lis.

Crysta Paganelli, the daughter of an NFL referee who donated the tickets and whose mom was a Beautiful You client before she passed away, and Meredith Veenstra, Beautiful You’s youngest client, got the honor of pulling the tickets. The raffle raised almost $10,000 to go towards their $120,000 goal for the expansion.

Beautiful You offers complimentary salon and spa services to women and girls going through cancer treatment.

If you’d like to donate or learn more you can visit their website.