Mr. Scribs in North Shores reopens after fire

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A local pizza shop opened its doors Friday afternoon months after a kitchen fire.

“We’re all getting people calling us that know us, is it up and running yet, when is the next date, when is it opening up?”, said Mr. Scribs production manager Marilynn Grinwis.

Friday was opening day at Mr. Scribs in North Shores, a day customers have been waiting for, for several months.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Grinwis. “We’ve had some false hopes of getting it up earlier, but things didn’t materialize.”

Grinwis said a fire caused by the vent system in early September forced the store to close and created some problems for their other two locations.

“It’s really been hard. Been trying to divide up their deliveries between our two locations, but the second one is in Grand Haven so it’s hard to drive a really long way to bring food out this way,” said Grinwis.

After plenty of hard work and remodeling, the Henry Street location is finally ready for customers.

“These are brand new ovens,” said Grinwis. “This one hasn’t been used yet and this one we started using last night [Thursday].”

Grinwis said there was some big improvements made. “Our other ovens were probably, I think they were brought used in the 70’s so they were very old type of ovens.”

When people walk in, customers will see a new look, that will hopefully help serve people better.

“We moved some our counters to make more room because this building was quite old and when it was first built it could accommodate the amount of business, but we grew out of that a long time ago,” said Grinwis.

