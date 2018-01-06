× Outdoor Winter Market opens Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 4th Annual Outdoor Winter Market kicks off Saturday.

This is happening at the 8th Street Market from 9 a.m. until noon in Holland.

The market will be open the first and third Saturday of the month from now until April.

A handful of vendors will selling items like baked goods, jams, bread, juices, even grass-fed beef and chicken.

If you do plan to visit the market, please remember vendors only accept cash.

The market is in the South Civic parking lot right off Pine Avenue.