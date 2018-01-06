Outdoor Winter Market opens Saturday

Posted 4:59 AM, January 6, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 4th Annual Outdoor Winter Market kicks off Saturday.

This is happening at the 8th Street Market from 9 a.m. until noon in Holland.

The market will be open the first and third Saturday of the month from now until April.

A handful of vendors will selling items like baked goods, jams, bread, juices, even grass-fed beef and chicken.

If you do plan to visit the market, please remember vendors only accept cash.

The market is in the South Civic parking lot right off Pine Avenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s