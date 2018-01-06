Snow showers diminishing along the lakeshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly to partly sunny sky inland this morning and then all across town even in the lakeshore communities by this afternoon. It will be the last day for us to hold on to our long stretch of arctic air only have afternoon highs in the lower teens and feeling colder with wind chills below zero.

Saturday lake effect snow showers will start to push back out over Lake Michigan by the late morning and early afternoon hours. The snow showers will diminish completely heading into the second half of the day giving the lakeshore communities a break from the snow before the next round works back in.

Sunday morning folks along or north of I-96 can see some light snow showers to start the day. We will have breezy conditions all day, but mainly in the afternoon and evening we expect another wave of light snow showers and some possible freezing drizzle to work in from north to south. 1-2 inches can be expected as this event will last through the first half of the day on Monday.

West Michigan start to warm up on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures back in the 30s! We even expect to see some afternoon highs in 40s throughout our forecast. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as we will start to see rain showers working into West Michigan. Rain showers combined with a melting snow pack can cause some concerns we will have to watch later in the week before we turn back to arctic air and a wintery mix again.