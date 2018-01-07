Deputies: Alcohol likely factor in deadly crash

Posted 6:02 AM, January 7, 2018, by

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after crashing his car into a tree and deputies say alcohol likely played a role in the crash.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on White Creek Avenue between 18 Mile Road and Wiersma Street.

Deputies say the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, only being identified as a 23-year-old man from Solon Township, died from his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released while deputies work to inform family.

