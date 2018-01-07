× Exhibition planned from sculptor Beverly Pepper’s archives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan is preparing to open an exhibition of sculptor Beverly Pepper’s print and drawing archives.

“Drawn Into Form: Sixty Years of Drawings and Prints by Beverly Pepper ” will be on display for a few months starting Feb. 2 at the Grand Rapids attraction. It’s the first public showing from Pepper’s archives, which were given to Meijer Gardens in 2016 and 2017.

The archives include hundreds of drawings, prints, works on paper and notebooks, including many containing sketches of her major sculptural works. The exhibition will feature sketches, studies, prints and experimental drawings.

Pepper says in a statement the retrospective is a “rare luxury and an unbelievable opportunity.” Her sculpture “Galileo’s Wedge ” has been on display at Meijer Gardens’ Sculpture Park since 2009.