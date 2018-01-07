Locals discuss future of cross along Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUDINGTON, Mich. -- It's been a staple along Lake Michigan for decades but now there are groups calling for the removal of the Pere Marquette cross because of its religious nature.

The cross is meant to honor Father Jacques Marquette, a French explorer who migrated to Michigan back in the mid-1600's before passing away in 1675.

It's future is expected to be decided at a special meeting planned later this month after groups called for the Pere Marquette Township board to remove the cross.

"I just think it`s unfortunate that people want to take the cross down just because he is such a historical impact not only to Ludington but to St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie and all throughout Michigan as well, so I just think it`s kind of sad," Marie Macdonnell said.

The monument now stands where Marquette is buried.

Groups like the Michigan Association of Civil Rights say the cross is 'unconstitutional' but some locals say it`s more than a religious symbol it also serves as a reference point for boaters and fishers on Marquette Lake.

"I think legally he has a little bit of ground to stand on as far as trying to get it removed just because it is on public property but he`s trying to put more religious weight on it than what a lot of the community holds. a lot of the community holds it more as a monument than a religious shrine," said Zach Malott, who is against the removal of the cross.

FOX 17 did reach out to the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists for comment on this story but did not hear back just yet.

The meeting is planned for January 23.