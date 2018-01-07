× Michigan wine industry council adds 8 producers to list

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The number of wineries in Michigan continues to rise.

The Michigan Grape & Wine Industry Council says it has added eight producers to the list of wineries it promotes, bringing the statewide total to 138. That’s up from 49 in 2007.

To be eligible, a winery must use majority Michigan fruit in its total production. In 2016, Michigan wineries produced more than 2.7 million gallons and helped maintain 3,050 acres of wine grape vineyards.

Council director Karel Bush says the addition of so many wineries to its list reflects the industry’s growth in the state.

The council is an arm of the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. It provides for research, education and promotion of the Michigan wine grape and wine industry.