Pedestrian struck, killed by car in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after he was struck and killed while trying to cross the street.

Police say a car struck the pedestrian around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Officers believe the pedestrian may have tried to cross the street not using a crosswalk and was hit, but the investigation is still ongoing.

It is not yet clear if the driver was under the influence or drugs or alcohol.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and were told the driver is cooperating with police.

The victim is only being identified as a 50-year-old Grand Rapids man.

If you know anything about this incident, you are being asked to call police or Silent Observer.