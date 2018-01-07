Pedestrian struck, killed by car in GR

Posted 3:03 AM, January 7, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after he was struck and killed while trying to cross the street.

Police say a car struck the pedestrian around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Officers believe the pedestrian may have tried to cross the street not using a crosswalk and was hit, but the investigation is still ongoing.

It is not yet clear if the driver was under the influence or drugs or alcohol.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries  and were told the driver is cooperating with police.

The victim is only being identified as a 50-year-old Grand Rapids man.

If you know anything about this incident, you are being asked to call police or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s