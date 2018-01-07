Snow showers developing into West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly to partly cloudy sky along with snow showers developing. Light snow showers will work inland throughout the early morning hours and another round of snowfall is expected later on this evening. Actual temperatures are starting to rebound back to average, but wind chills will keep us feeling colder again today.

Light snow showers will move inland during the morning and stick around in West Michigan into the early afternoon hours. A stray snow flurry or two can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, but we will see a good amount of dry time. Later this evening by and beyond your dinner hour we will see some mixing and heavier snow showers work in. We have the chance to see some freezing drizzle for everyone, but especially for folks near I-94.

Overall from Sunday morning to Monday morning we expect mainly 1-4 inches of snowfall. During our daylight hours on Sunday we should receive around an inch of light snowfall. Majority of the snowfall will arrive late in the evening and throughout the overnight hours gaining towards 4 inches of snowfall with some mixing of freezing drizzle possible. Plan some extra time for your Monday morning commute as roads may be slippery.

West Michigan start to warm up has we expect to see some afternoon highs in 40s throughout our forecast. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as we will start to see rain showers working into West Michigan. Rain showers combined with a melting snow pack can cause some concerns we will have to watch later in the week before we turn back to arctic air and a wintery mix again.