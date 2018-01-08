Concerns over ‘dangerous’ intersection after fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a Grand Rapids intersection many call dangerous, 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Throughout the years, there have been several crashes there, some of them fatal. That list includes an incident that happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection," said Thomas Dohner. "There’s always a lot of people traveling through."

Dohner said the 28th and Eastern Ave SE intersection is one he travels through often and has seen more there than he could imagine.

“I’ve seen a lot of car accidents," said Dohner. "I’ve seen a lot of people fall. I’ve seen a lot of people try and make the crosswalk and get hit because they’re not paying attention.”

On Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., a pedestrian identified as a 50-year-old man was hit and killed by a car. We're being told the victim may have been crossing the street without the crosswalk.

In February 2017, a man was crossing 28th Street when he was hit and killed by at least one car. Another pedestrian was killed in October 2016 after police say he walked into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Sam Jimenez with H&J Beauty Supply, a business at that intersection, said he's watched crashes happen way too often.

“At least once or twice a week," said Jimenez. “We got to be so careful anyway you turn, you got to be focused, because it’s really busy traffic there.”

According to Michigan Auto Law, a personal injury law firm, the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue rates among the top 10 'Grand Rapids High Crash Intersections,' ranking number 7 overall.