Crash closes NB US-131 Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- All lanes of northbound US-131 were closed at 28th Street due to a crash involving a semi truck, according the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The closure occurred in the early morning hours, between 4 and 5 a.m. The highway was reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a Calder City Cab entered northbound US-131 when he lost control of the vehicle and began spinning.

The vehicle was struck by a semi truck traveling north of the highway, police report.

The driver of the cab was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the semi truck driver was not injured in the incident.