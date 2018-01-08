Creston Brewery begins expansion to add banquet space

Posted 1:33 PM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:34PM, January 8, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids brewery began their expansion this week to create a banquet hall space.

Creston Brewery at 1504 Plainfield NE is building a banquet hall on the second floor of the brewery and restaurant.

The new space will be 5,000 square feet with a 210-person banquet hall and a 30-person conference room.  There will also be a second bar with 20 taps.

The brewery also says they’ll be hiring at least ten new employees.

The brewery opened in August 2016. The new 2nd floor space will be used for concerts, curated beer dinners, comedy acts, yoga classes, dance classes and more.

The expansion is expected to take about four months and they hope to open the space to the public in May.

