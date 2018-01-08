× GR Public Museum re-creates downtown with Legos

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.– A new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum gives visitors a peek at what downtown Grand Rapids was like in the 1920s, all with Legos. Builders with the West Michigan Lego Users Group created the display, complete with operating trams, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation Building, a section of the Grand River, and a few other hidden gems.

Visitors say they appreciate all the attention to detail.

“I think they really got the city very well, with the old fashioned cable cars and everything else,” says Rebecca Thompson, who was visiting the museum with her son. “It’s like a step back in time .”

The exhibit is included with general admission and will be on display through January 28.