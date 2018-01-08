× Local U.S. Marine killed in crash on 14 Mile Road

SAND LAKE, Mich. – The victim in a fatal crash last week on 14 Mile Road has been identified as a local U.S. Marine.

Michigan State Police say that Joel Kinsey, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle heading east on 14 Mile Road, when a vehicle driven by Joseph Hanna, 39, of Sparta tried to pass. The two vehicles collided and Joel Kinsey’s vehicle slid into the westbound lane where it was hit by a van driven by a Gail Gansmiller, 48, of Sheridan.

Joel Kinsey was killed in the crash. Jerry Kinsey, 48, who was the driver, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Hanna and Gansmiller were treated for minor injuries.

Police say that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Joel Kinsey was a 2016 graduate of Tri-County High School and was a LCpl in the U.S. Marines, according to his obituary.