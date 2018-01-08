Looks like Winterwest is happening this year!

Posted 11:04 AM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:03AM, January 8, 2018

After many years of Mother Nature canceling this outdoor event, it looks like Winterwest might be a reality for 2018!

Winterwest is a free event that encourages the West Michigan community to get outside and enjoy the winter weather at local parks. There will be all kinds of fun events for kids and adults like cardboard sled races, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, a snowman building contest, a nature walk, plus there will be hot chocolate and food trucks.

The event will be taking place in two parks this year: Richmond Park on January 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Mulick Park on January 27 from 12 to 3 p.m.

To stay up to date on the event, follow the Winterwest event pages on Facebook.

