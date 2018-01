× Man, 27, loses control, overturns vehicle

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash after a man, 27, lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and down an embankment on Pokagon Highway near Wilbur Hill Road in La Grange Township.

Rodney Henley was driving westbound on Pokagon Highway when he lost control of his vehicle and overturning it in an embankment, according to police.

Henley was injured and transported to the hospital.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.