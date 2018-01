EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Greenville Road near Wise Road on Sunday.

William Mason, 46, pulled out of a parking lot onto Greenville Road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Lyle Joslyn, 48.

Officials extricated Mason from his vehicle before he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Joslyn and her passenger, John Dulea, were not injured in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation, according to police.