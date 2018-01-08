Man trying to kill spider sets apartment on fire, tenants forced to move out

REDDING, Calif. – A Northern California man determined to exterminate a spider ended up setting fire to his own apartment Sunday, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

“It was a huge wolf spider,” said Lyndsey Wisegarver, a caregiver to one of the residents of the apartment that caught fire.

Spider set ablaze causes apartment fire in Redding, and the residents are forced to move out.https://t.co/vKCsvTzApx pic.twitter.com/LQaWp42nMB — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) January 7, 2018

Wisegarver told the paper that another resident used a torch-style lighter to try and kill the arachnid after spotting it in an upstairs bedroom. The flame didn’t kill the spider instantly, however – the burning arachnid reportedly ran onto a mattress, setting it on fire. Wisegarver said the fire also spread to the drapes and a flag collection.

After tenants failed to put out the blaze using a garden hose, Redding firefighters responded and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to other units. The fire caused an estimated $11,000 in damage.

The residents were forced to evacuate the unit, which is now uninhabitable, according to KRCR. Authorities continued to investigate the fire Monday.