Michigan high school swimmer credited with helping rescue competitor

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A high school swimmer is being credited with helping to save a competitor who nearly drowned at a Michigan swim meet.

WJRT-TV reports Corunna High School swimmer Xavier Staubs had just finished a medley relay Thursday and was getting out of the pool in Corunna when spectators yelled to him that a boy was at the pool’s bottom. He says the boy was “completely limp.”

Staubs jumped into the pool and pulled Owosso High School swimmer Kamrin Samson from the bottom as another swimmer assisted him. Others also rushed to Samson’s aid.

Cory Samson says she’s grateful to everyone who helped save her son, who apparently had a breathing problem during his first meet with the team. He was treated at a hospital, released — and plans to swim again.