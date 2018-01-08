× More details released in murder suicide along I-96

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff has released more information regarding a murder suicide Saturday night along I-96.

Deputies were called to assist a motorist on I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday. There, they found David Somers, 50 and his wife, Lisa Somers, 50, dead from gunshot wounds. Lisa’s daughter, Amedy Dewey, 18, suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at a hospital in Grand Rapids. A loaded shotgun was found underneath David’s body.

Investigators say that David had picked up Lisa and Amedy at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as they were returning from a vacation.

The family was from Kaleva, Michigan, which is in Manistee County. Investigators searched their residences over the weekend and found no other victims.

FOX 17 spoke with the mother of David Somers Monday and she tells us that David was suffering from a brain tumor. We’ll have more on this story starting at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.